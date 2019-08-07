For Fax Sake: Amazon Launch Deadline Day Deal on Fax Machines to Celebrate Prime Video Matches

Premier League clubs, looking to get a deal over the line in a reliable way? Amazon – who else? – are putting on a massive sale on fax machines until the end of Transfer Deadline Day this Thursday.

Just the four years too late for Real Madrid to get their deal for David de Gea over the line, then...

To mark the first season that Prime Video will stream live and exclusive Premier League football matches, the biggest shop on the internet (probably? Gotta be, right?) announced a 48-hour-only flash – or fax? – sale.

Image by Chris Deeley

Prices will be slashed by up to 50% on selected fax machines, giving Prime members the chance to recreate what Amazon call the 'transfer deadline day experience' from their own homes; although it's not really the deadline day experience without standing outside a stadium with a microphone, is it?

The offer will run until 23:59pm on Thursday 8th August. Ahead of Prime Video’s first season broadcasting Premier League football – which will see 20 live and exclusive matches broadcast this December - the offer lands in time for Premier League clubs’ deadline to register new players for the upcoming 2019/20 Premier League season.

All deadline day deals must be registered with the Premier League and The Football Association before 5pm BST on Thursday, 8th August, with both organisations needing to inspect all documents around the deal, including contracts from the clubs, work permits, birth certificates and more.

To ensure no deals fall through the cracks this season, Amazon has also delivered a brand-new state-of-the-art fax machine to the Premier League HQ completely free of charge.

Image by Chris Deeley

Prime members wanting to set themselves up for a no-risk means of communication with their friends throughout the season, despite the somewhat more efficient modern-day uptake of e-mail and mobile messenger services, can take advantage of the up to 50% fax machine sale before 23.59pm on Thursday 8th August by visiting www.amazon.co.uk/transferdeadlineday.

In December 2019, Prime Video will offer live and exclusive Premier League matches available on Prime Video in the UK, completely free with a Prime membership.

The offering comprises of two full fixture rounds featuring live coverage of every Premier League team – the first December midweek round, which includes the first Merseyside derby of the season as Everton travel to Anfield to take on European champions Liverpool, as well as UEFA Champions League finalists Tottenham visiting Old Trafford to take on Manchester United - and the Boxing Day round.