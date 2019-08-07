Lee Geum-min Joins Manchester City Women on 2-Year Deal

Manchester City Women have confirmed the signing of South Korean striker Lee Geum-min from Gyeongju KHNP.

Lee impressed at this summer's World Cup, with her flair on show during South Korea's group-stage matches and she has now sealed a move to the Women's Super League with the Citizens.

The deal was initially agreed back in July, but City took to their official website to confirm that the move has been completed, noting that the 25-year-old has been handed the number 17 shirt as she follows Chelsea's Ji-So Yun and West Ham United’s Cho So-Hyun in making the move to England.

On her move, Lee said: “I’m very honoured to be here. Manchester City – the name itself – is very attractive to me and I want to experience the English league. I know there are many good teams in the English league and many good players. I know from my own experience that they are strong, fast and very technical.

“I have watched them at the World Cup and also I know Ji So-yun and Cho So-hyun very well. We talked about English football so many times. They gave me some practical advice as well, especially on what I need to bring and the English language.

“I’m very excited to be here in Manchester. I like walking and everything is in walking distance. It will be so much better when I speak better English but it’s been really good.

“To my teammates, my coaches, my manager, the fans and everyone involved, I want to be remembered as a good player.

“I will do my best to impress them and have a positive impact. I am very excited to join this team.”

City manager Nick Cushing added: “We watched South Korea in the World Cup and we were really impressed by Geum-Min – her ability to go one-v-one against players in the attacking third and her ability to create chances and score goals.





“Initially, we saw her at the World Cup and then we saw a lot of footage from her Club team in South Korea. She’s not only a good player but she has a lot of potential to improve and grow. We think we can help her to do that here at Manchester City."