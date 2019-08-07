Liverpool Not Interested in Selling Fabinho After 'Incorrect' Report of €65m Real Madrid Deal

Liverpool have no intention of selling key midfielder Fabinho this summer after transfer links to Real Madrid emerged from South America this week.

Fabinho endured a slow start to life at Liverpool following his £39m move from Monaco last summer after being afforded time at the beginning of the season to adapt to a new environment. But he eventually established himself as a regular and had made 40 appearances by the end.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The 25-year-old had been linked with a €65m switch to Real, who continue to explore midfield options and are thought to be chasing Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Ajax's Donny van de Beek, with claims that even a five-year contract until 2024 was agreed.

But the Liverpool Echo have assured Reds fans there are no plans to sell, with the Brazilian remaining a crucial part of the future plans at Anfield. The local newspaper insists their understanding is that such reports of a deal for Fabinho being agreed with Real are 'incorrect' and that Liverpool are not interested in losing a player whose influence has grown.

There was also more assurance for Liverpool fans from Fabinho's wife, Rebeca Tavares, who appeared to further dampen the Real Madrid gossip on social media.

Although not tweeted in a direct context, Tavares, whose profile image features her wearing a Liverpool shirt, posted a single 'eye rolling' GIF as if to express exasperation with the rumours.

As far as incoming transfer news is concerned, Liverpool are not expected to complete any deals before Thursday evening's 5pm Premier League deadline after what has been a very quiet summer for the newly crowned European champions.

Only teenage talents Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott, aged 17 and 16 respectively, have made the switch to Merseyside since the end of last season.