New On-Demand Virtual Coaching Platform Launches to Help Football Fans' Fitness Plans

Struggling 5-a-side player? Fitness noob? Just need a little more guidance with your workouts and meal planning?





New fitness app HealthPOD is trying to change the personal fitness landscape, with the backing of the UK’s biggest gym chain, The Gym Group, and $500k backing from Shefit in the US – launching its game changing apps this month.

HealthPOD is a 'fit-tech' start-up aiming to revolutionise the health and fitness market by offering on-demand virtual consultations with fitness coaches for just £15, looking to make expert fitness consultation both affordable and accessible.





As CEO Tom Sheppey explains: "Human connection is the key to achieving your fitness goals – you’re more likely to succeed with the support and guidance of an expert and we believe everyone should be able to access that."





The apps' coaches help you – the user – design a fitness routine tailored exactly to your needs, and are available whenever you need them. The apps will provide personal workout and meal plans but, arguably more importantly, your coach will teach you how to manage both health and wellbeing through one-on-one sessions.

Working in association with Joe Wicks and partnered with The Gym Group, Shefit, Sport England, This Girl Can, Sweat Coin and many others, HealthPod has already been named as one of the top 3 fitness start-ups to watch in 2019 by GGFit and has been nominated for Best Health & Wellness Solution 2019 at the Elevate innovation awards.