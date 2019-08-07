Real Madrid Submit €120m Plus Luka Modric Bid for Neymar as Los Blancos Await Brazilian's Decision

By 90Min
August 07, 2019

Real Madrid have entered the seemingly never ending Neymar transfer saga, as rumours emerge suggesting they are looking to hijack Barcelona's move for their former star with a player plus cash bid for the wantaway forward.

The news comes fresh off the back of Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner officially ruling out a move for the Brazilian, as the story took yet another turn.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Sport now claim Madrid have entered talks with Paris Saint-Germain as they look to take advantage of Barcelona's indecisiveness and secure a sensational move for the 27-year-old, with a €120m bid plus Luka Modric being lodged, and a deal now 'close'.

There have been countless rumours of potential loan bids or swap deal offers to try and bring Neymar back to Camp Nou, as La Blaugrana pushed desperately to reunite with their former player. With Neymar himself looking to end his Parisian hell and move back to Catalonia, it seemed the most likely, if any, destination for the forward would be Barca, yet the new revelation could scupper that.

As news of talks between the two European giants emerge, question marks remain over how the structure of any proposed deal would take place. PSG are looking to recoup most of the €222m they paid for Neymar back in 2017, and given Madrid's huge outlay already this summer it seems unlikely they could afford such a fee outright.

One potential avenue is with the inclusion of Luka Modric as a makeweight, as they look to seal a deal ahead of the 2 September deadline. The deal is supposedly 'close', although Los Blancos are waiting patiently for the player's approval.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The terms on offer are the same as the ones Neymar currently earns in France, with a five-year deal and the same salary on the table. 

Given Neymar's burning desire to leave the French champions, whether he opts to sacrifice his dream return to Barca in favour of joining their bitter rivals will be a point of interest for the coming weeks.

