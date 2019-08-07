Transfer Rumours: Rugani Snubs Wolves, Walker-Peters to Palace, Newcastle Fail for Lille Star & More

Now, the party don't start 'til the transfer rumours walk in.

The transfer window in England is almost shut and teams have just a matter of hours to get their business done. Some clubs are fully prepared, but others are still scrambling around to get deals over the line.

Here are eight stories for you to watch out for in the closing stages of the window.

Man Utd & Man City Send Scouts to Track Latest Norwegian Wonderkid

It seems like just yesterday that we were all talking about the wonderkid that was Martin Odegaard. Now, it looks like we might have another Norwegian gem on our hands.

The starlet in question is 19-year-old winger Hakon Evjen from Bodo/Glimt (yes that's a real team with a forward slash in their name). TV2 claims that scouts from both Manchester United and Manchester City went to watch Evjen score twice against Stromsgodset on Monday.

After the game, the teenager confessed to TV2 that he is a United fan, but moving to City would also be a possibility. Certainly one to keep an eye on.

Huddersfield to Move for Chelsea Starlet Trevoh Chalobah

Not only does Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah have the coolest hair in football, but he's also a wanted man this summer.

According to The Examiner, Huddersfield Town are keen to strike a loan deal for the 20-year-old defender, but only once they have sold one of their own players to make room.

A versatile player, Chalobah impressed in a holding midfield role for Ipswich Town last season, and there could be a spot open for him following the departure of Philip Billing.

West Ham 'Agree Deal' for Red Bulls Defender Aaron Long as Grady Diangana Nears Loan Move

Right, so the main story here is that, according to Nicolo Schira, West Ham United have agreed a €4m deal to sign New York Red Bulls centre back Aaron Long. However, fans aren't so sure it's true.

Schira has been pretty reliable about all things West Ham this summer but, given the Hammers have just signed young defender Goncalo Cardoso, would they really move for another so soon? It's certainly possible, and it might signal a potential departure for one of their current crop of defenders.

Another player on the way out could be striker Grady Diangana, with football.london claiming that a loan move to West Bromwich Albion to reunite with Slaven Bilic is likely.

Dwight Gayle on West Brom's Shortlist But Deal Looks Uncertain

Bilic is clearly desperate to recruit at least one new striker, and those at West Brom will certainly have told him about Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle. The 28-year-old netted 24 goals on loan at the Hawthorns last season, and it looks like the club want him back.

That's according to The Telegraph, who add that Gayle would be incredibly happy to return to West Brom, having seen his shirt number handed to new signing Joelinton at Newcastle.

However, Steve Bruce still wants him to stay at St James' Park, whilst both Leeds United and Stoke City have expressed their interest in Gayle, so bringing him back isn't as easy as it sounds.

Newcastle to Loan Out Jacob Murphy & Replace Him With Jordon Ibe

Bruce has been a busy man since arriving at Newcastle, but it doesn't look like he's done just yet. He has signed a few new faces, which means some old ones have to go.

The Northern Echo state that winger Jacob Murphy is the unlucky casualty, with the club ready to loan him out to one of Fulham, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday or Huddersfield Town. The 24-year-old just hasn't cut it in the Premier League, so another move to the Championship would probably be for the best.

Once Murphy is out the door, the plan is to replace him with Bournemouth's Jordon Ibe - who has also seriously underwhelmed in the top flight. T

he Magpies only want a loan deal for Ibe, so as to avoid committing to a player who might not actually be any good.

Newcastle Knocked Back in Pursuit of Lille Midfielder Thiago Maia

The chaos continues for Newcastle, although this one doesn't look to be going too well.

According to La Voix du Nord, the Magpies have approached Lille over a loan deal for Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia, but the Ligue 1 side aren't interested in a temporary move. Club president Gerard Lopez is said to have lost all faith in the 22-year-old, and he just wants him gone permanently. Seems harsh.

There's interest in Maia from Serie A side Genoa, so Lopez is ready to wait and do a deal with them, rather than rush to complete one before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday. It's not looking good for Newcastle.

Crystal Palace Leading Race for Kyle Walker-Peters

It's a right-back exodus at Tottenham Hotspur. Kieran Trippier is gone, Serge Aurier has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, and now Kyle Walker-Peters looks to be on his way out as well.

Football Insider claim that Mauricio Pochettino is ready to loan Walker-Peters out for the upcoming season, and Crystal Palace are leading Southampton in the race for his signature.

The belief is that Spurs will look to sign a new right-back before the window closes, but it looks like they have left it a bit late. It would be a surprise to see Walker-Peters go, especially given Juan Foyth's recent ankle injury, but it looks like Spurs are just doing whatever they want this summer.

Wolves Commit to Signing Wallace With Daniele Rugani Unlikely to Agree to Move

Like Spurs, Wolverhampton Wanderers also don't play by the rules anymore. An unknown youngster? Welcome to Molineux. A high-profile star? Come on in! Ah, the magic of working alongside Jorge Mendes.

Finding a new centre-back appears to be high on their agenda, and LaLazioSiamoNoi claim that they have settled on Lazio's Wallace, who is represented by none other than...Mendes.

Well, they actually want a €30m deal for Juventus' Daniele Rugani, but the player himself isn't interested whatsoever. He doesn't want to drop down to join a Europa League team and would rather move to Arsenal...who will also be playing in the Europa League next season. How's that for logic?