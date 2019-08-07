When Each of the Top Leagues Kick Off & Where You Can Watch the Action

After a lengthy summer full of transfer rumours, club football is right around the corner, and teams across Europe are gearing up for action.

The Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 don't all kick off at the same time, but don't worry about that, because we've got you covered.

Here's when all the action from the top five leagues kicks off and how you can watch it.

When Does the Premier League Season Start?

The wait for the Premier League season is nearly over. Fans of English football will be able to sit back and watch the action on Friday 9 August, when Liverpool take on newly promoted Norwich City at Anfield.

There will then be a full round of fixtures over the weekend as every team begins their new season.

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Norwich

In the United Kingdom, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7pm (BST).

Kick off will be at 8pm (BST), as the Reds look to carry over last season's momentum on their push for the Premier League title.

When Does the La Liga Season Start?

La Liga action is right around the corner, but will begin on the later date of Friday 16 August. The first game of the season will see defending champions Barcelona travel to San Mames Stadium to face Athletic Club.

Like the Premier League, there will be a full round of fixtures over the following weekend, and even two games on Monday 19 August.

Where to Watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona

The opening game of the La Liga campaign will be available to watch on Eleven Sports, when it kicks off at 8pm (BST).

The game will also be broadcast on Partidazo en Movistar LaLiga for viewers in Spain.

When Does the Serie A Season Start?

Juventus will get the Serie A campaign underway when they travel to face Parma on Saturday 24 August.

Fiorentina will also face Napoli later that evening, before a full round of fixtures over the following days. The action from the first game week will come to an end when Inter face Lecce on Monday 26 August.

Where to Watch Parma vs Juventus

Parma vs Juventus will be available to watch on Sky Sport Italia, with the game set to kick off at 5pm (BST).

Viewers from the UK can catch the game on Premier Sports.

When Does the Bundesliga Season Start?



The Bundesliga will get up and running earlier than the Serie A, with the opening fixture pitting Hertha against champions Bayern Munich on Friday 16 August.

The rest of the teams will be in action over the following weekend, with Borussia Dortmund and Schalke both in action on the Saturday.

Where to Watch Hertha vs Bayern

In Germany, Hertha vs Bayern will be broadcast on Sky Sport Bundesliga, with the action set to kick off at 7:30pm (BST).

UK viewers will be able to watch the action live on BT Sport 2 at the same time.

When Does the Ligue 1 Season Start?

Ligue 1 action is right around the corner and will get underway on Friday, 9 August, when Monaco host Lyon.

Like the rest of the leagues, the remaining sides will play over the weekend, with Paris Saint-Germain set to bring the first matchday to a close when they face Nimes on Sunday, 11 August.

Where to Watch Monaco vs Lyon

Monaco vs Lyon will be shown worldwide on beIN Sports 6, and it is set to kick off at 7:45 (BST).

In the UK, the game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.