Zinedine Zidane Has 'Total Control' of Real Madrid Transfers Amid Paul Pogba & Gareth Bale Sagas

Zinedine Zidane has 'total control' over the Real Madrid summer signings as he looks to build his new squad ahead of the upcoming La Liga campaign, according to a report in Spain.

Zidane resigned as Madrid boss after securing three successive Champions League trophies, as he was reportedly frustrated at the lack of authority he commanded in their transfer dealings.

According to Marca, the Frenchman made it clear upon his return to the Santiago Bernabeu that he must have the first and last word on the incomings and outgoings whilst in command of Los Merengues.

The Spanish giants have made a number of marquee signings this summer, including Chelsea star Eden Hazard, striker Luka Jovic, in-demand centre-back Eder Militao and full-back Ferland Mendy taking their summer outgoings to over €300m.

However, Zidane has not yet been able to land the top transfer target for his new-look side, Paul Pogba, with the Manchester United midfielder seen as the key to Madrid’s future plans.

The report that Zidane has the final say on deals contrasts with the saga over Gareth Bale’s future. The manager has made it clear that the forward's future in Madrid is well and truly over, but was unable to get a deal with Jiangsu Suning over the line.

Along with the Wales forward, Zidane has exiled Mariano Diaz from his plans as he looks to trim his squad before the new season.

While Mariano could yet move before Spain's deadline day, an incoming Pogba and outgoing Bale seem increasingly unlikely regardless of Zidane's supposed 'control'.