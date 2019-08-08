Brighton Confident of Signing Aaron Mooy From Huddersfield Ahead of Transfer Deadline

By 90Min
August 08, 2019

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is 'confident' of sealing a move for Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy ahead of the 5pm deadline as the Seagulls seek further reinforcements this window.

Mooy would become the Seagulls' fifth summer signing after deals were completed for centre back duo Adam Webster and Matt Clarke, along with the additions of Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay.

The BBC's Simon Stone has claimed that Potter deliberately left it late to strike a deal for Mooy, with the English boss confident that an agreement can be struck with the former Premier League side.

Stone adds that Potter's side have been monitoring 28-year-old all summer, with the former St Mirren man likely to add some steel to a midfield that finished narrowly above the relegation zone last season, just two points clear of the drop.

Australian international Mooy joined Huddersfield from Manchester City in 2017, with his current contract at the club running until 2020. While no fee has been discussed yet, Brighton have signalled their intent of staying in the top-flight for another season with a current outlay of just under £60m.

Striker Maupay arrived from Brentford for a fee of £18m, the same sum the South Coast side stumped up to bring Trossard to the AMEX Stadium from Belgian outfit Genk. However, their record transfer was broken this window by signing defender Webster, who arrived from Championship side Bristol City for around £20m.

View this post on Instagram

New kit is lovely

A post shared by Aaron Mooy (@aaronmooy) on

During his time with the Terriers, the Sydney-born midfielder has scored 11 goals in 120 appearances, including three last term, although he was unable to prevent his side from finishing rock bottom of the Premier League with just three wins all season.

