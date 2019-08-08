Burnley Confirm Signing of Danny Drinkwater on Five-Month Loan Deal

Burnley have confirmed the arrival of Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on a five-month loan from Stamford Bridge - their fifth signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old only moved to west London two years ago in a £34m deal from Leicester City, but Drinkwater's only gone on to make 23 appearances across all competitions.

Firmly out of new manager Frank Lampard's plans this season, Burnley have now confirmed that they've snapped up Drinkwater on loan, announcing the deal in a statement on their official website.

LATEST: Clarets complete Drinkwater dealhttps://t.co/7V3ByzC5wc — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 8, 2019

It read: "Burnley Football Club is delighted to have completed the capture of Danny Drinkwater to add another Premier League winner to their squad.





"Drinkwater – a key player in Leicester City’s epic 2016 title triumph – has joined the Clarets on loan from Chelsea in a deal running until 6 January."

Earlier this summer, Burnley completed their biggest deal to re-sign Jay Rodriguez in a £9m deal from West Brom, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds United), Erik Pieters (Stoke City) and Ryan Cooney (Bury) have also arrived at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche has only lost Tom Heaton from Burnley's first-team this summer, although a handful of fringe players have also left Lancashire on free transfers.

Fans in the north-west will be hopeful that Drinkwater can rediscover his form during his Premier League title-winning spell at Leicester City, where the Manchester United academy graduate also broke into the England national team.

For Chelsea, Drinkwater becomes just the fourth first-team player to leave on loan, joining Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig), Lewis Baker (Fortuna Düsseldorf) and Matt Miazga (Reading) on temporary spells away from Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard remains the club's only significant sale too, although David Luiz is set to join London rivals Arsenal in an £8m deal on deadline day.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) and Ola Aina (Torino) have also left the club on permanent moves ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season.