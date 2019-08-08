Crystal Palace Confirm Wilfried Zaha Is Staying at Club & Transfer Business is Complete

Crystal Palace have declared that their summer business is now complete, meaning that star winger Wilfried Zaha will not be leaving the club before the imminent transfer deadline.

Zaha has been linked with both Arsenal and Everton this summer, with the latter thought to have seen a bid rejected by Palace this week. That led the Ivorian international to submit a formal transfer request in an effort to force a move.

BREAKING: Crystal Palace have told Sky Sports News that their summer business is done and that Wilfried Zaha WILL NOT be leaving the club — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 8, 2019

Arsenal's interest ended when they completed a club record deal for Nicolas Pepe, an international colleague of Zaha, but Everton have remained keen in the last few days.

Zaha's future remained uncertain going into deadline day itself in the final hours of the summer transfer window. It was even rumoured that Palace had admitted defeat and were prepared to let him go, although that does not appear to have been the case.

Things finally became clear when Palace decided to inform Sky Sports News that all of their summer business is now complete and that Zaha is staying at Selhurst Park.

Zaha scored 10 Premier League goals for Palace last season, as well as contributing 10 assists. Only penalty taker Luka Milivojevic scored more (12) often than the 27-year-old.

With a handful of players released at the end of their contracts, home grown full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been the only major exit from Palace this summer after a £45m deal was agreed with Manchester United back in June.

Jordan Ayew, James McCarthy, ex-Chelsea captain Gary Cahill and Victor Camarasa have all joined ahead of the new 2019/20 season.