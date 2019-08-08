Dennis Praet Undergoing Leicester Medical After Agreeing £18m With Sampdoria

Leicester are closing in on a £18m move for U.C. Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, after the Belgian flew into England to undergo his medical at the club.

After selling Harry Maguire for a world-record £80m fee, the Foxes have money to spend and now look set to announce their fourth signing of the summer after finalising deals for Youri Tielemans, James Justin and Ayoze Perez earlier in the window.

Dennis Praet has arrived at #lcfc training ground to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms ahead of a £18m transfer from Sampdoria. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) August 8, 2019

Praet was hugely impressive in Serie A side last season, featuring 34 times in the league for I Blucerchiati as the Italian side finished ninth in the league. According to Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett, the medical is now underway, with personal terms also set to be agreed.





The 25-year-old will join fellow Belgium international Tielemans at Leicester, after he completed his £40m move to the King Power Stadium following a fruitful loan spell in the second half of last season.

Praet's medical is expected to go off without a hitch, and should all go as planned, is expected to add yet another impressive option for Rodgers to the Foxes midfield.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Seen as a skilful and hardworking midfielder, Praet has emerged as one of Italian football's biggest talents since moving to Sampdoria from Anderlecht in 2016 for a fee of €10m. In total, the Belgian has played 106 games for the club over his four seasons, netting four goals in the process.





Further additions at Leicester have not yet been touted, although given the loss of key defender Maguire to United, there still remains some time left for Rodgers to add to his backline ahead of the 5pm deadline.