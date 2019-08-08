Everton Confirm Capture of Arsenal Winger Alex Iwobi on 5-Year Deal

Everton have confirmed the signing of Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi on a five-year deal, after the Nigeria international agreed personal terms with the club.

Iwobi, who rose through the youth ranks at the Emirates and joined the first team squad in 2015, played 149 times for the Gunners, scoring 15 goals and contributing 27 assists largely from the flank.

And, in a statement on their official website, the Merseyside club confirmed: "Alex Iwobi has signed for Everton from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee after agreeing a five-year deal until the end of June 2024."

Meanwhile, Everton boss Marco Silva explained: “Alex was one of our main targets for this window and I believe he is a fantastic signing for Everton. He is a direct and skilful winger and attacking midfielder who always works very hard for his team.







“He is still young but already with a lot of top-level experience – 100 Premier League matches, more in Europe and many international games.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

“It was important for me to have one more quality option for our attacking positions to add to what we have with Richarlison, Bernard and Theo Walcott.

“Alex fits exactly the profile of player I want in my model. He is hungry to join Everton and take the next step in his career, to help us compete with the strongest teams in the league and reach his potential at our club.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

At 23 years old, Iwobi has 36 caps for Nigeria, scoring six times, and was integral to the Super Eagles' impressive showing at this summer's Africa Cup of Nations, scoring the all-important winner in a thrilling last 16 clash against previous holders Cameroon.

After the Toffees had a bid of £30m rejected on Wednesday, it is understood that they went back in with an offer of between £35m and £40m on deadline day, which was accepted by the north London club.

