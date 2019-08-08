Exclusive: Arsenal Willing to Sell Alex Iwobi if Everton Up Offer to £38m on Deadline Day

By 90Min
August 08, 2019

Arsenal could agree to sell home grown winger Alex Iwobi on transfer deadline day if they receive an improved offer for the Nigerian international, who has been with the Gunners since the age of eight and played more than 50 games in all competitions last season.

Arsenal rejected a £30m bid from fellow Premier League club Everton earlier this week. 90min understands that the Gunners do not want to see Iwobi go, but they will agree to a sale if a club was to offer them £38m for the 23-year-old.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Iwobi himself would land a bumper contract and be paid a weekly wage of somewhere between £120,000 and £150,000, should a late transfer happen.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror adds that Everton are refusing to give up and could yet make the improved bid that Arsenal are waiting for.

The versatile star broke into the Arsenal first team under former manager Arsene Wenger during 2015/16 and scored two goals in his first two Premier League starts later that season.

He remained a fringe player under Wenger for two more years, but the arrival of Unai Emery last summer brought Iwobi into a more prominent role and he played in 35 of the club's 38 Premier League fixtures. In fact, no one at the club played more than Iwobi's 51 games.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, the £72m record summer arrival of Nicolas Pepe from Lille, in addition to existing forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has brought a new level of competition for places ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message