Joao Cancelo Relishing Competition for Places at Man City & Reveals Influence of Bernardo Silva

Manchester City summer signing Joao Cancelo has insisted that he is relishing the competition with two-time Premier League champion Kyle Walker for a place in the team, while he also revealed the role Bernardo Silva played in his £60m part-exchange arrival from Juventus.





Brazilian full-back Danilo, who had very much been a back up to Walker, moved in the opposite direction from Manchester to Turin, with his part of the deal valued at around £35m.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Cancelo is certainly alert to the fact that he'll aware that he'll have to muscle his way past the established England international if he is make his mark at City. But rather than fear the competition, the 25-year-old hopes it will help him develop as a player.

"As a player I like new challenges, I'm aware of the competition," he said.

"Walker is a great player but the more competition the more chance of growing as a player. I dream of being the best player in my position and City is a good place to do that."

Walker, who joined City for a fee rising to £50m in the summer of 2017, further underlined his quality with a spectacular goal line clearance during last weekend's Community Shield win.

Cancelo joins Portugal international teammate Bernardo at the Etihad Stadium, explaining that the club's 2018/19 Player of the Year gave City a glowing review after the pair spoke on a few occasions.

"I talked with Bernardo several times and he always said it’s an amazing place to be, the style at Manchester City is very good and it's a good place for me to develop," Cancelo said.

Having lifted the Community Shield after a penalty shootout win over Liverpool last weekend, City will begin the defence of their Premier League title against West Ham on Saturday.