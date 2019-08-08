Liverpool Twitter Implodes as Jurgen Klopp Admits Signings Are 'Not Likely' on Transfer Deadline Day

It would be fair to say that Liverpool have had an uneventful summer transfer window thus far, with only teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliot and the elderly Adrian joining the club.

And, as you can expect in this day and age, even when you're just two months removed from Champions League glory, this can dampen a fanbase's spirits. Deeply.

So, when Jurgen Klopp is asked about any potential last-minute swoops on transfer deadline day and, deadpan, replies 'not likely, so if you have something else to do, go and do it', it's probably not going to go down well. Probably.



What a joke of a window. Should have strengthened like all teams around us have done. — Umer (@UmerTariiq) August 8, 2019

Others chose to cling to the breadcrumbs of hope contained in that 'not likely' phrasing.



Klopp didn't rule out Coutinho return, he would usually always say No more signings. GET EXCITED BOIS.!!! — Mr.Singh (@Harpz16) August 8, 2019

But they were far and few between, because obviously a club that have just won the Champions League and finished second in the Premier League with the third highest points total of all time have 'no ambition'. That's the problem, you see.



No big signings, no ambition.

Club in Profit.

FSG Mentioned they want to invest for us to win the BPL and look what they are doing. — Paul Anthony Soh (@MusicHavenSG) August 8, 2019

And you know whose fault it is? Jurgen Klopp. The man's a has-been. He's toast. Hasta la vista.



Goodbye in advance Klopp — Mr Pedestrian 🚶 (@le_cuzy) August 8, 2019

And the thing you've got to understand is this: the outrage isn't coming from an entitled, spoiled, transfer-obsessed place. No, these people truly care about the club. That's why they want signings. Because they LOVE the club.

So, when Klopp talks about something other than transfers, it's only right that they flip out. It's their Twitter-given right (as is the right to misspell 'marquee').



That is Not the news I want! Where is the big macquee signing that we need! Bruno Fernandes and Coutinho! Call me stubborn if you guys want but when I want signings, I better get signings cause' I flipping care for this club!! — Paul Anthony Soh (@MusicHavenSG) August 8, 2019

Take this bloke. His heart is definitely in the right place, I'm sure.



Announce Bruno or the kids are getting locked up in the shed — Hass (@yslhass) August 8, 2019

What they're trying to say is this is a wasted opportunity and that, unless the best young player in the world signs for the club next year, there's no excuse for this 'very dangerous' behaviour. None at all.



I am sorry, but this was a huge wasted opportunity. Unless Mbappe 2020 is gonna happen, there really is no excuse for the lack of movement this window. Especially given the money earned by the club this year. Our depth relies on frequently injured players. Very dangerous. — LFC Libertarian (@LFC_Libertarian) August 8, 2019

So what if the club has kept hold of all their best players and made three more signings than their Champions League final opponents in June, that's not the point. That's not how it works, man.

