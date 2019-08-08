Man Utd Unlikely to Sign Mario Mandzukic as Everton Discuss Marcos Rojo Transfer

Mario Mandzukic's move to Manchester United looks unlikely to be completed after the Red Devils baulked at Juventus' £14m asking fee and the striker's £150k-a-week wage demands.

News of United's interest in Mandzukic first came to light during negotiations over a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku - a move which eventually collapsed - with the Red Devils then keen to include the Croatian in part of negotiations.

Deadline day latest with @garyjacob & @_pauljoyce

- MUFC talks with Juventus stall over Mandzukic after they demanded £14m fee. Player wanted £150k/wk

- Utd unlikely to sign anyone before deadline

- Everton want Rojo

- Latest on Spurs/Dybala/Lo Celsohttps://t.co/6aVLg9jLBl — Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) August 8, 2019

Following the failure to come to terms on the aforementioned swap move, United retained their interest in the 33-year-old and were looking to strike a deal with the Bianconeri due to the departure of Lukaku to Inter.

However, it appears as though the move is now off after the Times' Paul Hirst indicated that talks had broken down.

Hirst adds that the failed move could spell the end of United transfer activity, with the Premier League club 'unlikely to sign anyone' ahead of the 5pm deadline.

Everton tried to sign Marcos Rojo from Manchester United on deadline day last year... and are trying to do so again today — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) August 8, 2019

While no more players are expected to enter the doors in Manchester, some could be on their way out, with various sources, including Hirst, claiming that talks have started between Everton and United over the sale of Rojo - with some suggestions being that Everton will pay £25m for the pleasure.

The Toffees had initially wanted a season-long loan deal, but Sky Sports insist the deal that could be completed will be a permanent one. The player even turned up for training with his agent on Thursday to force through a move.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Everton were knocked back in their earlier approach for Chris Smalling, but have not given up hope of landing one of United's central defenders with the Telegraph's Jason Burt one of a number publications stating Marco Silva is keen on the 29-year-old.

Rojo has barely featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side over the past two seasons, with a combination of poor form and injury limiting him to just 14 Premier League outings. Following Kurt Zouma's return to Chelsea after the conclusion of his loan spell at Goodison Park, Silva is eager to clinch some defensive reinforcements before the 5pm deadline.