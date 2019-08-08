Romelu Lukaku Arrives in Milan as Inter Strike €80m Agreement With Man Utd

By 90Min
August 08, 2019

Romelu Lukaku's long-protracted move to Inter appears to have reached its inevitable conclusion after the Belgian international touched down in Milan late last night, ahead of putting pen to paper on a deal with the Serie A giants.

The striker's proposed move to Juventus fell through when United pulled the plug on the Paulo Dybala side of the deal over wage concerns, with a potential swap deal with the Bianconeri appearing to be the most likely exit route for the striker.

But following the collapse of his move to the Italian champions, Inter resumed their interest and submitted another bid to Manchester United, with the last in a series of unsatisfactory offers finally appearing to fit the bill for the Red Devils.

So much so that the BBC's Simon Stone has declared it a done deal, that with will see the Premier League outfit recoup the £75m they splashed out on the 26-year-old when they brought him to Old Trafford from Everton in the summer of 2017.

The move brings an end to two seasons for United in which Lukaku bagged a fairly impressive 42 goals in 96 appearances. 

The Belgian will best be remembered in English football for becoming the 28th different player to reach a century of goals in the competition aged just 24 years and 322 days old, making him youngest player from outside England to achieve the feat, and the fifth-youngest overall. 

When the deal is finalised, it will leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will little time to reinvest his new-found cash. 

However, if some reports at to be believed, then the Norwegian isn't desperate for a replacement, and willing to put his faith in Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez for the coming season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message