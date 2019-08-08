Romelu Lukaku Arrives in Milan as Inter Strike €80m Agreement With Man Utd

Romelu Lukaku's long-protracted move to Inter appears to have reached its inevitable conclusion after the Belgian international touched down in Milan late last night, ahead of putting pen to paper on a deal with the Serie A giants.

The striker's proposed move to Juventus fell through when United pulled the plug on the Paulo Dybala side of the deal over wage concerns, with a potential swap deal with the Bianconeri appearing to be the most likely exit route for the striker.

Lukaku to Inter. Deal done. Fee rising to 80m Euros. @ManUtd got their money back. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 8, 2019

But following the collapse of his move to the Italian champions, Inter resumed their interest and submitted another bid to Manchester United, with the last in a series of unsatisfactory offers finally appearing to fit the bill for the Red Devils.

So much so that the BBC's Simon Stone has declared it a done deal, that with will see the Premier League outfit recoup the £75m they splashed out on the 26-year-old when they brought him to Old Trafford from Everton in the summer of 2017.

The move brings an end to two seasons for United in which Lukaku bagged a fairly impressive 42 goals in 96 appearances.

The Belgian will best be remembered in English football for becoming the 28th different player to reach a century of goals in the competition aged just 24 years and 322 days old, making him youngest player from outside England to achieve the feat, and the fifth-youngest overall.

Romelu Lukaku has just arrived in Milano! More than 200 Inter fans here to wait him at 2am. @SkySport ⚫️🔵🛬 pic.twitter.com/Iapb9c0Ioy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2019

When the deal is finalised, it will leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will little time to reinvest his new-found cash.

However, if some reports at to be believed, then the Norwegian isn't desperate for a replacement, and willing to put his faith in Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez for the coming season.