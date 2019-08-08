Talks Between Tottenham & Fulham Over Ryan Sessegnon 'Hit an Impasse' as Move Is Thrown Into Doubt

Talks between Fulham and Tottenham over the proposed deadline day signing of Ryan Sessegnon have apparently 'hit an impasse' ahead of the window's closure.

Spurs' interest in the 19-year-old has been apparent for over a year, but the club stepped up their efforts in recent weeks, with a deal to secure the England youth star all but assured ahead of the 5pm deadline on Thursday.

Now told talks between Spurs and Fulham over Ryan Sessegnon have hit an impasse. @MirrorFootball https://t.co/dmEhsRGNMe — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) August 8, 2019

A figure of £25m, potentially rising to £30m, was quoted by BBC journalist David Ornstein, but major doubts have arisen after the Mirror's Darren Lewis proclaimed that discussions between the clubs had stalled.

The detail of the issues have not yet been revealed but they will come as a huge blow to Tottenham who were keen to seal a deal for the Fulham youngster alongside the imminent arrival of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis.

Whether this new stumbling block is enough to throw a deal into doubt is not known, however, the Telegraph's Sam Wallace said earlier on Thursday that if no agreement was reached Sessegnon would see out the last year of his contract at Craven Cottage.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

In such an instance, it would open the door for discussions to take place next summer, although Mauricio Pochettino may be left to rue his decision to send previous summer arrival Jack Clarke on loan to former club Leeds United for next season - another wide forward.

Initially, the deal to bring Sessegnon to north London would have seen 22-year-old Josh Onomah join the Cottagers in exchange. Having risen through the club's youth ranks, Onomah had loan spells at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday in the past two seasons.