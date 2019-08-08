UEFA Champions League Awards 2018/19: Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo Nominated

By 90Min
August 08, 2019

UEFA have announced the shortlist of players nominated for positional awards for their performances during the 2018/19 Champions League campaign.

Among the contenders for the four different categories are victorious Liverpool quintet Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane. Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is also included, while his adversary Lionel Messi is also nominated.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

UEFA revealed that the Merseysiders' opponents in the final, Tottenham Hotspur, have two representatives, with Christian Eriksen hoping to the win the Midfielder of the Season gong and Hugo Lloris making the cut for the goalkeeper award.

Spurs produced a historic comeback in the semi finals to overturn Ajax's three-goal lead, though the Dutch outfit can take a bit of solace in the fact that a couple of their thrilling youngsters have been nominated.

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong and colossal centre-back Matthijs de Ligt have both been selected for their respective categories. The pair were churning out such remarkable displays last term that each has earned a lucrative move to one of Europe's elite sides.

The latter will link up with Ronaldo at Juve following a £62m switch in July, whilst his counterpart has elected to join Messi at Barcelona, completing his transfer to Catalonia for £75m.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

De Jong and Messi are not the only Blaugrana men on the shortlist, however, with German shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen completing the lineup.

Liverpool's domination of the nominations is unsurprising given their spectacular march to Champions League glory in June, the Reds downing Tottenham 2-0 in the showpiece event in Madrid to lift their sixth European Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message