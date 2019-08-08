Watford Announce Signing of Ismaila Sarr in Club-Record Deal From Stade Rennais

By 90Min
August 08, 2019

Watford have announced the long awaited arrival of Senegal international Ismaïla Sarr in a club-record deal from Stade Rennais.

The 21-year-old has been one of European football's hottest prospects for some time and even made an impact in last season's Europa League, starring for the Ligue 1 club during the first-leg of their tie against Arsenal.

Despite being linked with a number of sides in European competitions this summer, Watford have confirmed they've won the race to sign the Senegalese forward in a club-record deal.


Sarr has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road and becomes their sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

Watford had spent just over £7m to bring Craig Dawson and João Pedro - the latter has returned to Fluminense on loan until 2021 - in on permanent deals, while Danny Welbeck, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Sam Dalby have also joined Javi Gracia's side.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

Sarr was part of Senegal's side which finished as runners-up at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, while he was also involved in their squad during the World Cup in 2018. He will wear the number 23 this season.

