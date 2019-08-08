West Ham Confirm Arrival of Swiss Striker Albian Ajeti on Initial 4-Year Deal

West Ham have announced the arrival of Switzerland international Albian Ajeti on an initial four-year contract, with the option of a further two.





The 22-year-old has spent the majority of his career at various clubs in his native Switzerland, although he also spent some time with Bundesliga side FC Augsburg as a teenager.





Having impressed over the last two years with Swiss giants FC Basel, West Ham have now confirmed that they've snapped up Ajeti officially for an undisclosed fee.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

I’m very excited to be here," Ajeti said via the club's official website. "It is a pleasure for me to be here, at this big club.

"Once I felt West Ham’s interest, I didn’t have to think twice about signing for such a big, traditional club in the Premier League. This is a big day for me and my family."

Ajeti will wear the number 27 this season, and director of football Mario Husillos insists that West Ham have been tracking the Switzerland international for some time.





"We are very happy to welcome Albian to West Ham United. He is another very young player who we believe can have a big future at the club," Husillos added. "Our scouts have watched him many times and given very good reports. He is an aggressive, quick striker who likes to play in the box.





“He has scored a lot of goals, both for Basel and the Switzerland national team at a number of levels, and we feel he is ready to make this big step with West Ham.

“Our approach this summer – not counting the experienced goalkeepers who have arrived – has been to sign young players who have their best years in front of them and can have a good impact.

"We believe Albian is ready to perform from the beginning, but we also think that an international player of 22-years-old can improve greatly working with us. We wish him all the very best in his career at London Stadium."