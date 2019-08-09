Anthony Martial Handed #9 Shirt (Again) as Manchester United Announce 2019/20 Squad Numbers

By 90Min
August 09, 2019

Manchester United have confirmed that Anthony Martial will wear the number nine shirt next season, replacing Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian's deadline day switch to Inter.

The Frenchman wore 11 last season, when he appeared to fall out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer towards the end of the campaign, prompting rumours that his future could be away from Old Trafford.

However, as a sign of their commitment to MartialUnited took to their official website to confirm he will wear the number nine shirt next season, returning to the number he initially wore when he first joined the club.

New signing Harry Maguire will wear the number five, whilst fellow new arrivals Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have been handed 29 and 21 respectively.

Youngsters Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood have both been allocated numbers in the senior squad, with the pair set to wear the shirts which they donned during pre-season. Gomes will continue with 28, whilst Greenwood will wear 26.

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

There are also numbers for Tim Fosu-Mensah (24), James Garner (37), Axel Tuanzebe (38) and Tahith Chong (44), all of whom will be hoping to feature heavily for the Red Devils over the coming season.

Martial's number 11 remains vacant, with the Frenchman clearly eager to return to nine after spending three seasons away from the shirt.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He managed 12 goals and three assists in 38 appearances last season, operating primarily as a left winger. He struggled to hold down a permanent place in the starting lineup, although Lukaku's move to Inter appears to have created more opportunities for Martial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message