Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The 2019 International Champions Cup concludes with a mouthwatering match-up which sees a repeat of last season's epic Champions League round of 16 fixture, as Atletico Madrid take on Juventus in Stockholm.



Atletico boss Diego Simeone will hope to cap off a successful pre-season campaign before turning his attention to their opening La Liga fixture against Getafe on 18 August, while new Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri will look to gain momentum as his side begin their quest for a ninth consecutive Serie A title at Parma on 24 August.

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

Check out 90min's preview of the clash below.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Saturday 10 August What Time Is Kick Off? 17:06 (BST) Where Is it Played? Friends Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1

Team News

Atletico will be without Sime Vrsaljko, who remains sidelined following a knee operation that will keep the full-back out until the end of October.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

As for Juventus, goalkeeper Mattia Perin has a shoulder injury and is not expected to be fit until mid-November. Aaron Ramsey is also expected to not feature due to a bicep injury.

Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Hermoso, Lodi; Vitolo, Koke, Saul, Lemar; Felix; Morata. Juventus Szczesny; De Sciglio, de Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo.

Head to Head Record

These two sides have only faced each other nine times in their history, with the first meeting in 1963/64, a game which Juventus won 1-0.

Juventus have won five of their meeting, with Atletico winning three and there has been one draw between the two.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The most memorable game between these two came in the Champions League round of 16 last season. Atletico took a 2-0 advantage into the second leg after late goals from centre-backs Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin, much to the delight of manager Simeone, as shown by his 'cajones' celebration.

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show in the second leg, scoring an unanswered hat-trick at the Allianz Stadium to send Juventus through to the quarter finals.

Recent Form

Atletico have had a busy and highly successful pre-season campaign, winning all five games. Simeone's side has been characteristically strong at the back and exciting going forward with new club record signing Joao Felix proving his worth.

Their 7-3 demolition of rivals Real Madrid, which saw Diego Costa score four before being shown a red card, sent a message to all of Europe that Atletico mean business this year.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

Juventus have had a much quieter pre-season, with their match against Atletico being their fourth and final fixture. A halfway line wonder goal from Tottenham striker Harry Kane defeated Juventus 3-2 before they returned to winning ways against Italian rivals Inter via penalties.

Here's how the two sides have performed in their last five fixtures.

Atletico Madrid Juventus Atletico San Luis 1-2 Atletico Madrid (03/08) Juventus 4-0 Novara (07/08) MLS All Stars 0-3 Atletico Madrid (01/08) K-League All-Stars 3-3 Juventus (26/07) Real Madrid 3-7 Atletico Madrid (27/07) Juventus 1-1 Inter (24/07) Guadalajara 0-0 Atletico Madrid (24/07) Juventus 2-3 Tottenham (21/07) Numancia 0-3 Atletico Madrid (21/06) Sampdoria 2-0 Juventus (26/05)

Predictions

Expect the game to be dominated by two solid defensive units, although as this is both sides' last chance to experiment before their new seasons the game could be a lot more open than any future competitive meetings.

Both sides possess high quality attackers who can produce moments of brilliance to breakdown their opponents. As the sides make substitutions to give the squad gametime, gaps may appear.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Juventus