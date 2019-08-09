FIFA 20: EA Sports Unveil First Gameplay Trailer of New VOLTA Mode

By 90Min
August 09, 2019

With FIFA 20 right around the corner, EA Sports have unveiled the first gameplay trailer for the all-new VOLTA game mode, and fans are in for a treat.

FIFA 20 promises to be one of the most exciting releases in the series to date, and the introduction of the VOLTA mode - similar to the older FIFA Street games - is a huge reason why.

The trailer gives fans an insight into what they can expect from the new game mode, and it has definitely left many drooling with excitement.

The premise of VOLTA is a street style of football which is more focused on skills and tricks. It will feature authentic players, such as Eden HazardRaheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho - who occupy the thumbnail of the video - but fans can also create their own characters to play as.

Encouraged to 'Express Your Style', players can customise everything about their avatar, from height and facial features to accessories and tattoos. Players can also choose to design a male or a female character to take to the 17 VOLTA playgrounds around the world.

Image by Tom Gott

To name a few, there are arenas set in Rome, Venice Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Paris and London, with the goal of using your skills and tricks to take over the globe.

There are a number of game options as well. Fans can choose to play smaller three-a-side matches, or stretch up to five-a-side as they take on squads from the likes of Real MadridTottenham Hotspur and the United States Women's national team.

Image by Tom Gott

You can even turn the rules off if you want, allowing you to enjoy the fun in its entirety - something which players of the original FIFA Street series will remember fondly.

The options are there for fans to simply play casual, one-off games, or take your customised character through a full story mode, in what promises to be one of the most exciting ever additions to a game in the FIFA series.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message