FIFA 20: EA Sports Unveil First Gameplay Trailer of New VOLTA Mode

With FIFA 20 right around the corner, EA Sports have unveiled the first gameplay trailer for the all-new VOLTA game mode, and fans are in for a treat.

FIFA 20 promises to be one of the most exciting releases in the series to date, and the introduction of the VOLTA mode - similar to the older FIFA Street games - is a huge reason why.

The trailer gives fans an insight into what they can expect from the new game mode, and it has definitely left many drooling with excitement.

The premise of VOLTA is a street style of football which is more focused on skills and tricks. It will feature authentic players, such as Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho - who occupy the thumbnail of the video - but fans can also create their own characters to play as.

Encouraged to 'Express Your Style', players can customise everything about their avatar, from height and facial features to accessories and tattoos. Players can also choose to design a male or a female character to take to the 17 VOLTA playgrounds around the world.

Image by Tom Gott

To name a few, there are arenas set in Rome, Venice Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Paris and London, with the goal of using your skills and tricks to take over the globe.

There are a number of game options as well. Fans can choose to play smaller three-a-side matches, or stretch up to five-a-side as they take on squads from the likes of Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and the United States Women's national team.

Image by Tom Gott

You can even turn the rules off if you want, allowing you to enjoy the fun in its entirety - something which players of the original FIFA Street series will remember fondly.

The options are there for fans to simply play casual, one-off games, or take your customised character through a full story mode, in what promises to be one of the most exciting ever additions to a game in the FIFA series.