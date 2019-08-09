Jurgen Klopp Reveals What He Wants Liverpool to Improve on as Premier League Season Kicks Off

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants his team to be the 'most intense' in the Premier League in 2019/20 as the Reds look to go one better than last season, while Klopp also wants to improved self-awareness and confidence from his players as well.

Liverpool won the Champions League last season, the club's sixth European title, but fell marginally short in the most tense title race in Premier League history.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"Last year gave us a few important pieces of information. For sure, we could increase our self-awareness and confidence as well," Klopp is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"Do we want to have the best defence again? Yes. Do we wish that Ali gets the Golden Gloves award again? Yes. That gives you the opportunity that means you don't have to score five goals each game to win," the German coach added.

"We want to be intense - more intense than other teams. There's not a competition for it, but it's a title you can win, to be the most intense team. That's what we want to be, however you want to measure that. If we are that and mixed with our quality and the potential that we have, it could be good football and successful football. That's the plan."

Liverpool have the honour of kicking off the new Premier League season on Friday night as newly promoted Norwich make the lengthy trip from East Anglia to Merseyside.

Star forward Sadio Mane is fit and available despite only returning to training at the start of this week after playing for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final on 19 July.

James Milner has also overcome a minor muscle injury that ruled him out of the Community Shield against former club Manchester City last weekend.