Liverpool vs. Norwich City Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Liverpool vs. Norwich City in the Premier League opener on Friday, Aug. 9.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 09, 2019

Premier League action is back with Liverpool taking on Norwich City on Friday, Aug. 9. Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool, England, is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Liverpool came in second in the Premier League table last year before Manchester City took the title. The Reds came out on top in the Champions League and won the final over Tottenham. Liverpool last lost to Man City in penalties in the FA Community Shield match on Sunday. 

Norwich City is in the Premier League after winning the 2018-19 EFL Championship title. The team last beat Toulouse 1–0 in a club friendly on Saturday. 

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

