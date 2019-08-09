Luka Milivojevic Signs New 4-Year Crystal Palace Contract

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic has signed a new contract at Selhurt Park, committing his future to the club until 2023.

The Serbia international played every minute of Palace's Premier League campaign last season and was the team's top goalscorer, despite often operating at the base of the Eagles' midfield.

4️⃣ more years for our number 4️⃣#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 9, 2019

Palace took to their official website to confirm the deal, praising the 28-year-old for establishing himself as such an important player since he joined the club in January 2017.

Club chairman Steve Parish added: “Luka has been a fantastic player and leader for the club for two and a half years. His contribution really has been immense and I am delighted that he has agreed to pledge his long term future to Crystal Palace.”

Since joining from Olympiacos, Milivojevic has managed 93 appearances for the club, racking up an impressive 24 goals in the process.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

He became club captain just one year after moving to Selhurst Park, having quickly established himself as one of the most influential characters in the squad.

His 12 goals and two assists last season helped Palace to their highest ever points tally in the Premier League, as the Eagles finished in 12th in the league table. An impressive run of form late in the season saw the club push for European qualification, but they were ultimately unable to make that next step.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Looking to the future, Palace have acted quickly to tie down one of their most important players. With Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving and Wilfried Zaha's future up in the air, Palace have moved to try bring a calming influence to the club as they prepare to get the new season underway against Everton on Saturday.