Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac to Miss Arsenal Season Opener After 'Further Security Incident'

Arsenal have confirmed that both Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will miss their upcoming Premier League clash with Newcastle United whilst the police investigate an unknown security incident.

The pair found themselves the subject of an attack by a knife-wielding gang during the summer, with Kolasinac stepping out of the vehicle to confront the attackers and fight them off.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

After the initial incident, both players were unharmed, but Arsenal have now confirmed (via The Mirror) that a 'further security incident' will mean the two players will miss the game whilst the police investigate.

They added: "The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives.

"We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support. We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible."

David Ramos/GettyImages

With the pair set to miss the meeting with Newcastle, Nacho Monreal will likely play at left-back, with new signing Kieran Tierney still recovering from injury.

Further up the pitch, Ozil will also need to be replaced, although Unai Emery has plenty of attacking options to choose from following a busy summer.

Dani Ceballos could make his official debut for the Gunners after sealing his loan move from Real Madrid, whilst fellow new arrival Nicolas Pepe could also feature at some point after returning late from the Africa Cup of Nations.