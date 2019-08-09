Monaco will host Olympique Lyon at Stade Louis II to open the Ligue 1 season on Friday, August 9.

Last season, Lyon finished third in Ligue 1 and earned a ticket to play in the UEFA Champions League this year. Monaco fared much worse last season, and barely missed regulation by finishing at 17th in the league.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS USA and beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

