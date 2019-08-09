AS Monaco vs. Lyon Live Stream: Watch Ligue 1 Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Monaco vs. Lyon on Friday, August 9.

By Jenna West
August 09, 2019

Monaco will host Olympique Lyon at Stade Louis II to open the Ligue 1 season on Friday, August 9.

Last season, Lyon finished third in Ligue 1 and earned a ticket to play in the UEFA Champions League this year. Monaco fared much worse last season, and barely missed regulation by finishing at 17th in the league.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS USA and beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

