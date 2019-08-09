Newcastle will host Arsenal at St. James' Park on Sunday, Aug. 11 in their Premier League opener.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League standings at 21–10–7 as defending champion Manchester City claimed their fourth Premier League title.

The 2018-19 season marked Newcastle's second back in the Premier League. The club finished in 13th place at just 12–17–9.

How to watch the match:

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

