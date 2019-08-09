Newcastle vs. Arsenal Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Premier League Opener

Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Find out how to watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal on Sunday, Aug. 11.

By Emily Caron
August 09, 2019

Newcastle will host Arsenal at St. James' Park on Sunday, Aug. 11 in their Premier League opener.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League standings at 21–10–7 as defending champion Manchester City claimed their fourth Premier League title.

The 2018-19 season marked Newcastle's second back in the Premier League. The club finished in 13th place at just 12–17–9.

How to watch the match: 

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

