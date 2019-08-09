Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Explains Why Man Utd Didn't Replace Romelu Lukaku & Updates on Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has labelled Romelu Lukaku 'one of the top number nines around' following a £73m move to Inter on Thursday, but the Norwegian explained there were no plans to replace him because of the existing options in the squad.

Lukaku (12) was one of four United players to net double figures in the Premier League last season alongside Paul Pogba (13), Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial (both 10) - the first time four players had reached the league goal milestone in a single season since 1995/96.

Yet despite Lukaku's exit, Solskjaer remains 'confident' his team will score goals and is expecting a resurgent Jesse Lingard and new signing Daniel James to also contribute. He also still has Alexis Sanchez at his disposal and his is planning very much with the Chilean in mind.

"Of course, Rom has a good record and good stats. He's one of the top number nines around, when you want to play with that kind of striker, and he's that target man," Solskjaer told MUTV.

"For me, I'm very confident that we'll get goals from Martial, Rashford. Dan James will come in and create. I'm sure Jesse Lingard will get more [goals], so we do have a different attacking set-up this season," he added.

Solskajer also still has plans to make 17-year-old Mason Greenwood a fully fledged member of the first team squad. The teenager played a handful of games last season and emerged as a star in the making during the summer, showing on-field maturity beyond his years in pre-season.

His rise was another major reason why replacing Lukaku wasn't a priority in the transfer market.

"You do have players that you think are going to make an impact and Mason Greenwood's pathway would have been a lot more difficult if we had another forward there," he said.

"I believe that Mason's going to be playing and involved a lot, and, when he is, he'll score goals."

As for Sanchez, who has scored a pitiful five goals since becoming the Premier League's highest paid player in January 2018, Solskjaer hopes he can give the former Arsenal star a chance to make his mark and rediscover the form that once made him one of Europe's best.

After an injury at the Copa America, however, he is several weeks away from match fitness.

"Alexis has come in and trained well. Of course, he's four or five weeks behind the boys and he's not played apart from a one behind-closed-doors [friendly] here, so I think he'll see this as an opportunity, as well, to make his mark," the United boss explained.

United will host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday in their first game of the new Premier League season. New signing Harry Maguire has impressed Solskjaer since his arrival last weekend, while Paul Pogba has shaken off a pre-season injury to also put himself in contention.

Eric Bailly is the only notable absentee after undergoing knee surgery in pre-season.