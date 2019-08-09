Picking the Barcelona XI That Should Start Against Athletic Club in La Liga Opener

Barcelona have splashed the cash once again this summer and are expected to make changes to their regular starting XI when they travel to San Mamés to take on Athletic Club in their first game of the 2019/20 season.

Ernesto Valverde's side side will be hoping to build on their successful league campaign last season, by going one step further to claim the Champions League and La Liga double.

Barcelona claimed their 26th La Liga title, finishing 14 points ahead of Atlético Madrid and 17 in-front of arch-rivals Real Madrid last season.

Despite this, Valverde has spent close to a staggering £235m on acquiring Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Emerson, Neto, Marc Cucurella (buy back) and Junior Firpo to further his already incredible squad.

As of right now, without speculatively looking to future signings that may or not happen - here's how Barça should line up against Gaizka Garitano's side next month.

Marc-André ter Stegen - GK

The Germany international will continue where he left off, as the club's undisputed number one going into the new campaign. The 27-year-old has been in form form throughout Barcelona's pre-season and will continue between the stick throughout the La Liga campaign, with Neto given his chance in the domestic cup competitions.

Sergi Roberto - RB

Roberto is a clear favourite of Valverde because he plays him whenever due to his versatility, intelligence and what he offers in possession with his dribbling and passing. He will continue in the right-back position next season and will battle it out with Nélson Semedo and youngster Moussa Wagué throughout the campaign.

Jordi Alba - LB

Alba will maintain his place in the XI despite the arrival of Junior Firpo from Real Betis. The 30-year-old has been a consistent performer throughout his career at Barcelona, but will now face stiff competition for a regular starting spot following the arrival of Barça's new Spain Under-21 international Firpo.

Gerard Piqué - CB

The 32-year-old will lead the line again next season, even if Barça had signed Matthijs de Ligt ahead of Juventus. Piqué has formed a fordable partnership with Clément Lenglet, meaning Samuel Umtiti will have to settle for a place on the bench for the majority of the season.

Clément Lenglet - CB

A fine first season at the Camp Nou will see the Frenchman continue where he left off last campaign. Lenglet will sit alongside Piqué at the back, but the 23-year-old have to be on his game, with Umtiti waiting in the wings, and keen to give Valverde a selection headache.

Sergio Busquets - DM

Busquets will feature in the midfield three and sit in his favoured holding role, whilst allowing the other two Barça midfielders to move further forward and join the attack. A club legend, he will be the perfect mentor for both Arthur and Frankie de Jong next season, as both look to provide guile and attacking threat.

Frenkie de Jong - CM

De Jong will most likely form part of the three in the Barça midfield, meaning Ivan Rakitić, Arthur or Arturo Vidal will drop out of the starting XI. The 22-year-old was instrumental for Ajax, before his move to the Camp Nou this summer, and will relish the opportunity to make his La Liga bow against Athletic.

Arthur - AM

With questions marks still over the future of Ivan Rakitić, Arthur could take the place of the Croatian international should he move on. The experienced Vidal, 32, will have most likely have to settle for a place on the bench for the majority of the season, but is expected to be used in the cup competitions.

Ousmane Dembélé - RW

Dembélé could form part of the front three on the opening day of the season, following injury to Leo Messi. The 21-year-old Frenchman, however, will most likely have to settle for a place on the bench next season, following the arrival of fellow countryman Griezmann. Dembélé must take the opportunities when they are given.

Antoine Griezmann - LW

It's a no brainer that Griezmann will start the majority of games for Barcelona, having sealed a €120m move this summer from Atlético Madrid. He will form part of a formidable trio alongside Messi and Suárez throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

Luis Suárez - ST

Suárez could take up the centre-forward role on the opening day, following injury to Messi. The 32-year-old Uruguayan is in red hot form going into the season, have starred during pre-season, whilst also netting 26 goals in all-competitions last season.