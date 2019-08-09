Premier League: The Best Stats Ahead of the 2019/20 Season

Finally, the Premier League has COME BACK to our television screens, thankfully replacing the myriad of seemingly endless, boring, really seriously physically painful transfer rumours that melted our heads this summer.

So yes, that means we'll not see another stream of Tweets like:

'REVEALED: Paulo Dybala Is 100000% Definitely Joining Tottenham Hotspur'...

...Then ten minutes later:

'REVEALED: Paulo Dybala's Move to Tottenham Hotspur Is OFF''*

Until at least Christmas.

In its place, we have football. Actual football.

And ahead of the start of the actual 2019/20 Premier League season, why not wet your appetite with some of the most interesting stats that Opta has to offer?

*Here's looking at you Ornstein.

2018/19 was the third highest scoring Premier League season in history (1072).

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The only two seasons with more goals were 1993/94 and 1994/95, when in 462 games - 82 more than 2018/19 - 1195 were scored. Yes, in consecutive seasons, the exact same amount of goals were scored.

I'm creeped out too.

Sir Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles - every other manager in the league's history have won 14 COMBINED.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

'Every other manager in the league's history' includes seven of 90min's Top 50 Greatest Managers of All Time (Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti, Arsene Wenger, Kenny Dalglish).

'Wait, was this stat just to plug 90min's manager series?'

Yes.

Mohamed Salah can equal Alan Shearer (1994-97) & Thierry Henry (2003-06) and record three consecutive Golden Boots this season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 'EGYPTIAN KING' may have to grow an extra foot.

Sergio Aguero has scored more goals than any other active Premier League player (164).

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

That means that someone has shouted 'AGUUUERRROOOOOOOOO' at least 164 times.

That's 164 times too many.

Harvey Elliott is the youngest player in Premier League history (16 years and 30 days).

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Elliott - recently transferred to Liverpool - will look back on his Premier League debut in years to come and think:

'Sweet honourable Jesus, why did my ma let me go out of the house with a haircut like that?'

Steve Bruce has taken charge of more Premier League games than any other active manager (392).

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

A Newcastle United fan's response to this stat:

'Well it'd be more if he hadn't been relegated so many times!!!! Wae aye!!!'

Not wrong to be fair...

Pep Guardiola has the best points per game ratio in Premier League history (2.42).

Fred Lee/GettyImages

That's a full 2.42 points more than Graham Potter, Dean Smith, Frank Lampard, Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder COMBINED.

The aforementioned not - as of yet - taking charge of a Premier League game is a minor detail, and doesn't take away from the fact that Pep Guardiola is a genius.

A genius.

Pep Guardiola is a genius.

A genius.

Pep Guardiola is a genius.

A GENIUSSSSSSSSS.*

*Says every journalist who wants engagement on Twitter. Here's looking at you MigDel.