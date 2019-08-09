Premier League Opening Weekend: 8 Things to Look Out For as 2019/20 Season Kicks Off

The waiting is over - the football can begin.

Premier League football returns to our screens on Friday as Liverpool welcome newcomers Norwich to Anfield.

Amongst all the madness of the first weekend back, there will be plenty of interesting sub-plots to keep an eye out on. Here, we take a look at a couple things to look out for this weekend.

Jay Rodriguez Takes on His Old Club

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

JRod is home – back where he belongs – and he'll be taking on his former club. Some homecoming.

The 29-year-old bagged 41 goals in 129 appearances during his first spell with Burnley before moving to Southampton in 2012. The Englishman was most recently with West Brom where he found the net 22 times in 47 Championship games last season – encouraging Sean Dyche to come calling for him. He duly obliged and Rodriguez will now face his old side this weekend.

Debut winner, anyone?

New Look Arsenal to Get Off to a Strong Start & Claim Rare Away Win?

Our summer 2019 recruits 😎



✏️ Describe this transfer window using just ONE word: _____ pic.twitter.com/mqBsLb1Z6L — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 9, 2019

£45m, they said. Arsenal fans were preparing for a summer of frustration, but somehow the Gunners have pulled it out of the bag. Nicolas Pepe, William Saliba (eventually), Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos, Kieran Tierney...and David Luiz for good measure. Who would have thought it?

Either way, one thing that you can't buy is away form. Probably. Not directly, anyway. They can, however, begin to put this behind them in the new season when they travel to face Newcastle on Sunday.

In Arsenal's 19 away fixtures in the league last season, they finished closer in terms of points to relegation than they did to the top of the table. There's something different about this new look team though, and they'll be hoping to get off to a strong start.

Will Man Utd & Chelsea Be Really Good Or Really Average This Season?

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Manchester United endured a disappointing deadline day, but were still able to make three acquisitions. Chelsea, on the other hand, have only been able to bring in Mateo Kovacic due to their transfer embargo. Oh, and Frank Lampard, of course.

It's set to be a cracking match when United host Chelsea on Sunday, as both teams look to put in a statement performance. While both have had reasons to smile in pre-season, the results ought to be taken with a pinch of salt.

As a result, Sunday's matchup will provide a first glimpse as to how both sides are looking. Should anyone really be fearing either side? We'll soon know.

Lys Mousset Able to Prove Bournemouth Wrong on Debut

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

In a strange way, Sheffield United and Lys Mousset really are the perfect match for each other. Mousset struggled to get any real momentum going at Bournemouth, featuring 58 times in total for the club – with a staggering 50 of those off the bench.

After his move to the Blades, he has the chance to prove people wrong about his ability, whilst also proving doubters wrong over his new club's ability to remain in the top flight.

The forward is full of potential, and it seems more than likely that he will be up for the game on Saturday.

How Close Can the Best of the Rest Get to the Top Six?

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

After some highly impressive purchases over summer, both Leicester and Wolves appear in very good condition entering into the new season. So much so, it's becoming a plausible reality that either club may very well put up a strong challenge to finish within the top six.

And it just so happens to be (to our delight) that, the Foxes take on Nuno Espirito Santo's men in their first match of the 2019/20 season.

Expect quality, desire and a whole lot of entertainment.

Sadio Mane Can Match Premier League Record...if He Scores

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Two out of Liverpool's fearsome front three will to start the game on Friday against Norwich, with Sadio Mane starting on the bench after his AFCON exploits.

If he comes off the bench, he can match a 24-year-old Premier League record set by Teddy Sheringham – who scored in his team's first match of the season in four consecutive years. That's quite good.

Can Hammers' Summer Buys Make an Instant Impact?

Warren Little/GettyImages

Manchester City face a tricky first game as they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham. The Hammers are a side not to be taken lightly, especially following a strong summer spending spree.

New attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals could be in line to make his debut, and the same applies to (hopeful) goalscorer Sebastien Haller. Manuel Pellegrini's men will be relishing the chance to take down the champions on the opening weekend. City will need to be at their best to avoid any scares.

The Wilfried Zaha Saga Continues at Selhurst Park

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Will it happen? Won't it happen? Unfortunately for Everton fans, it hasn't. The Toffees persistently tried to prize Wilfried Zaha away from Crystal Palace, but the south London side stood firm in their valuation.

The window has now closed, and the outcome hasn't pleased the Ivorian. Apparently, he has been left 'devastated' with the outcome.

Either way, the forward will have to compose himself and be professional, or else a new and improved Everton side will comfortably brush the Eagles aside.