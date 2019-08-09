Wilfried Zaha Left 'Devastated' Over Blocked Transfer as Chelsea Plot January Move

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been described as 'devastated' after the Eagles blocked a summer transfer to an ambitious Everton side. However, the Ivorian may be the subject of interest from Chelsea in January - if they can reduce their player registration ban.

Zaha submitted a transfer request earlier this week after Palace rejected an offer from Everton. The 26-year-old was then sent home from training on deadline day after manager Roy Hodgson felt he wasn't in the right frame mind.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Late on deadline day, Palace confirmed to Sky Sports News that all of their summer business was complete, meaning that Zaha would not be leaving. Everton later confirmed the big-money signing of Arsenal and Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi instead.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Zaha was 'devastated' by not being allowed to leave and the club will have to 'work hard to focus the forward on playing for them again'.

The report notes that Palace were asking for £100m for Zaha but would have accepted £80m. Everton's best bid isn't thought to have gone higher than £60m, while they got Iwobi for £35m.

Speaking to Sky Sports News shortly after it had been confirmed that Zaha would not be leaving Selhurst Park, Hodgson insisted that the player has to come to terms with the club's decision, adding that Zaha must respect it and honour his contract.

"We're pleased about that because he is an important player for the club and we are looking forward to him doing this season, what he's done for the last two seasons," he said.

"Everyone here has a good relationship with him. There's not a problem with that. His beef is with the chairman and owners of the club because he's wanted to leave and they haven't received the offer that they think is sufficient to allow him to leave.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"He has to come to terms with that, when you sign long-term contracts you are expected to honour them and we expect him to do that."





Meanwhile, The Sun claims that Chelsea could table an £80m bid in January Chelsea. However, the Blues would need to find a way to see their two-window transfer ban reduced in order to complete any deal - something the report claims Frank Lampard's side are 'confident' of doing.



