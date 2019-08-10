Abel Ruiz Set to Make Decision on Barcelona Future With Multiple Offers on the Table

By 90Min
August 10, 2019

Abel Ruiz is set to make a decision on his Barcelona future, after holding talks with the club's director of football Eric Abidal and academy director Patrick Kluivert.

The Spanish striker wants to stay at the club, but has let it be known that there are a number of offers on the table for him – and that he wants reassurances about his long-term future before he makes a final decision.

Michael Reaves/GettyImages

According to Sport, Abidal and Kluivert told the 19-year-old that they are huge fans of his abilities, with Kluivert even comparing the teenager to himself at a similar age.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is also a big fan of Ruiz, and included him in his squad for pre-season in the United States. Ruiz was pleased to hear all of this but, despite the praise, he still may move if there is the guarantee of first team football elsewhere.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/GettyImages

The young centre forward joined Barcelona at the age of just 12, and has been involved in the Barcelona B team and Spanish youth setup ever since.

Not just an all-round striker, Ruiz is a natural leader and captained Spain at Under-17 and Under-19 level; and even led the Under-19 side to European Championship glory this year.

If he is to remain at the club he grew up in, he will want to make his mark in the first team, starting with a friendly game against Napoli on Saturday night. However, he faces competition from none other than Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, who...are good at football. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

Barcelona get their La Liga campaign underway on 16th August against Athletic Club at San Mames. 

