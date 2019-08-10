Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Blades Fight Back to Earn Point

By 90Min
August 10, 2019

Sheffield United earned a deserved point on their return to the Premier League, as they came back to draw 1-1 with Bournemouth on Saturday.

A goalless first half saw very few chances, with Bournemouth not having a single shot on target while Callum Robinson had the best opportunity of the half for Sheffield United, forcing debutant Aaron Ramsdale into a flying low save to keep the game goalless going into the break.

Both sides came close after the break, but it was Chris Mepham who finally broke the deadlock just after the hour mark, firing home the rebound after Dean Henderson saved Callum Wilson's effort from close range.

The Blades kept on fighting, and got a deserved equaliser two minutes from time through substitute Billy Sharp – the first Premier League goal of the striker's 15-year career – when he bundled home after an Oli McBurnie mishit.

BOURNEMOUTH

Key Talking Point

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Bournemouth didn't threaten for the majority of the game, failing to register a shot on target until the 59th minute. Callum Wilson and Joshua King scored a combined 26 goals in the league last season, but didn't alarm the visitors' defence at all in a tame attacking display.

They stepped up the urgency in the second half though, and as soon as Mepham found the net the Cherries gained confidence. They did well to find their way into the game and should've seen it out, but some sloppy defending saw the visitors level and Bournemouth drop two points.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Ramsdale (7*); Ake (6), Cook (5), Mepham (7); Rico (6), Lerma (6), Billing (6), Smith (6); Fraser (7), King (5); Wilson (5).


Substitutes: Solanke (N/A).

Michael Steele/GettyImages

STAR MAN - On his competitive debut for Bournemouth, Aaron Ramsdale did well to keep the visitors at bay for so long. Although he was unlucky to concede so late on, he made a few decent saves and was a safe choice in goal as he put in a promising performance.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Key Talking Point

Michael Steele/GettyImages

After a 12-year absence from the Premier League, Sheffield United were eager to return on a high note. They were impressive throughout the game, moving the ball well and largely being the better team throughout the afternoon as they played some good football.

The Blades didn't deserve to lose in such a disciplined display, but they were facing defeat after Mepham put the hosts in front. They kept on fighting and finally scored right at the death through a scrappy effort, as they began their season with a hard-fought display and a deserved point.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Henderson (7); O'Connell (6), Egan (5), Basham (6); Stevens (6), Fleck (6), Norwood (7), Lundstram (6), Baldock (6); Robinson (6), McGoldrick (6).


Substitutes: McBurnie (7), Freeman (6), Sharp (7*).

STAR MAN - Every player put in a strong shift, but it was Sharp's goal that earned them the point. Just eight minutes after coming off the bench, the Blades icon found himself in the right place and bundled home, having an instant impact in a brief yet clinical performance.

Looking Ahead

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Bournemouth face another promoted side next Saturday when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa, before a huge test when they host defending champions Manchester City on 25th August.

Sheffield United have back to back home games at Bramall Lane, starting with the visit of Crystal Palace next Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message