Brendan Rodgers Insists Leicester Will Look Again for Harry Maguire's Replacement in January

By 90Min
August 10, 2019

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said the club will look again at their centre-back options in January, after they failed to replace Harry Maguire during the summer transfer window. 

The Foxes lost their star defender when Manchester United finally secured his services in a world record £80m deal earlier this month, leaving the Foxes a few days (plus however long they knew United would come in strong) to pick up a replacement.

Despite the transfer saga rumbling on for most of the summer and reported interest in Bournemouth's Nathan Ake and Burnley's James Tarkowski, Rodgers was unable to sign an adequate replacement in time for the new season.

However the Foxes boss told the Leicester Mercury, among others, at his pre-match press conference this week that he is relaxed about his options – but will 'have a look' at the market when it reopens.

"We’ve got Caglar and Filip," he said, "who are young international players. Caglar is a full international and I have been really impressed with him since I have come in.

"He, along with Filip, Wes and Jonny - we’ve got four really, really good centre-backs, and like I say, we’ll work with them, and coach them, and the young guys will gain experience. We’ll assess it from there."

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Both Turkey international Söyüncü and Filip Benkovic will likely feature a lot more in the coming campaign as they look to push Jonny Evans and Wes Morgan for a regular place in the starting XI. 

Söyüncü featured just eight times for the Foxes during his debut season at the King Power, while Croatia international Benkovic actually featured regularly for Rodgers during a loan spell at Celtic last term and will hope he did enough to warrant first team football in 2019/20. 

There is some expectation on Leicester to make a sustained challenge for a top six finish this season despite losing Maguire to Manchester United, after the Foxes were able to add some high profile names to their ranks this summer. 

Belgium international Youri Tielemans, former Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet were are all added in an £83m splurge on recruitment, as the Foxes look to secure European football under the guidance of Rodgers this season. 

