Chelsea Eye Cut-Price Move to Sign Nathan Ake if Transfer Ban Is Lifted Ahead of January Window

By 90Min
August 10, 2019

Ex-Chelsea centre-back Nathan Ake is the Blues' number one target to fill the gap left by new Arsenal defender David Luiz - and they can do so for a bargain £40m. 

The Bournemouth slapped a £75m price tag on the Dutchman following serious interest from Leicester as a replacement for Harry Maguire, following his move to Old Trafford. 

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Their valuation of the 24-year-old was enough to secure his services for the first half of the season at least, but Chelsea are keen on bringing Ake back to Stamford Bridge as quickly as possible. 

The good news for Chelsea supporters is that, as reported by The Telegraph, the Blues can bring Ake back to West London for as little as £40m, thanks to a clause which was inserted in the deal to take him to the Cherries.

The Blues passed their first transfer window without making a signing, but they may attempt to sign Ake in January, if they are successful in appealing against their spending ban. 

Should they overturn their punishment, Ake is their priority to replace David Luiz, who completed an £8m move to the Gunners this summer. 

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The Dutch international has impressed during his time at Bournemouth, and he is considered to be one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League. 

Ake's presence at Chelsea would also fill one of their home-grown players requirements, having joined the Blues from Feyenoord as a 16-year-old. 

