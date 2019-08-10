Daniel Farke Insists Norwich Will Stick to Beliefs Despite Being Ripped Open by Liverpool

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke revealed his delight at his side's performance in the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool, insisting that the scoreline didn't tell the whole story.

The Canaries enjoyed plenty of exciting moments but ultimately conceded four first-half goals to get their Premier League campaign off to the worst possible start. They were bright in attack, but could not cope defensively.

Your support was IMMENSE tonight. We thank you all for making the long journey up to Anfield! 👊 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/UkLEwdje3i — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 9, 2019

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Farke insisted that Norwich will learn from the result, but they will not change how they approach games.

He said: "I'm unbelievably pleased with the character of my team. To be 4-0 down at half time and go out and win the second half - perhaps we were a bit lucky - but it's great. We showed great character and i'm totally pleased - especially with the second half - but we are disappointed that we lost this game.





"I wanted my lads to show character. In the first half, we created more chances and had more shots on goal. Liverpool had four shots on goal and ended up 4-0 up at half time. My feeling was that, even in the first half, we were not that bad. We created many chances and were unlucky.

"I'm in love with this team. I love my players and I like the character that we showed today. We will stick to our beliefs. I want us to keep up with all this, to be brave and go out like you're playing football with your mates.

"I think we were brilliant, but of course we have to defend a bit more solidly and a bit more physically, and it'll also help when all my injured players are back. It's also a few lessons for the lads on the pitch to learn. At this level, small details can make a big difference, but we will go on."