Early Indications Suggest Alisson Could Miss Six Weeks of Action With Possible Torn Calf

Liverpool could be without their number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker for up to six weeks, after the Brazilian injured his calf during Friday night's Premier League victory over Norwich City.

The Reds were 3-0 up and cruising in their opening league fixture of the season when Alisson collapsed in pain after what looked like a routine clearance from the back. The Brazil international was able to hobble off for treatment and refused a stretcher, but ESPN Brazil reported later that he left the stadium in a wheelchair.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Initial reports were not good, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp providing a gloomy update on the situation in his post-match comments, confirming that his keeper will have to undergo some further scans to asses the severity of the injury.

Daily Mail writer Dominic King has warned Reds fans to prepare for life without the bearded Brazilian, claiming early indications suggest a torn calf and a number of weeks on the sidelines.

Initial fears for Alisson Becker is that he will be out for 4-6 weeks. Indications that he has torn his calf. If lay-off is to longer end of the scale, he could miss first Champions League group game in September 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 10, 2019

This news will come as a blow to Liverpool supporters, who have been very optimistic about their side's prospects going into this campaign after last season's record-setting season.

Former West Ham keeper Adrian was only signed by Liverpool this week as a replacement for the departing Simon Mignolet, but came on to replace Alisson on Friday night and will be the man in possession of the gloves for the foreseeable future.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Alisson was crucial to Liverpool's form last season, keeping an impressive 21 clean sheets in the league and winning the Golden Glove award in his debut Premier League campaign. He also played a massive role as the Reds won the Champions League in June, as well as starring for his country during Brazil's Copa America victory last month.