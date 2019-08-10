Impressive Assists Stat Shows How Mohamed Salah Is Much More Than Just a Goalscorer

It took just 28 minutes of the new season for Mohamed Salah to register both his first goal and first assist, by which time, Norwich City were as good as beaten and the Liverpool's Egyptian superstar had once again demonstrated why he is one of Europe's best all-round attackers.

His goal was vintage Salah; cutting in from out wide, rapidly exchanging a perfect one-two with Roberto Firmino, before dispatching a tidy finish past the keeper in to the far corner. Lovely stuff.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

We've all seen this from Mo time and time again, his goal scoring threat is well documented and the accolades have continued to tumble his way as a consequence. However, it is the winger's consistent ability to chip in with a healthy flow of assists for his teammates that really set's him up as one of the best in the business.

His expert delivery to Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool's third goal on Friday night was sublime. A perfectly weighted ball, whipped in to the danger zone, Salah's instincts to find his teammates are arguably as razor-sharp as his finishing.

Indeed, this potency for chipping in with assist as well as goals has elevated him to the higher echelons of European football, leaving him in some esteemed company.

12 - Since the start of the 2017-18 season, only Neymar (13) has scored and assisted in more games in the top five European leagues than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (12). Handful. pic.twitter.com/453zVlm9Ey — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 9, 2019

This stat is all the more impressive when you consider during that time period, Salah has been plying his trade in the more arduous, physically demanding landscape of the Premier League.

His figures in the assist columns have been largely ignored by his goal scoring exploits over the past two years, but they offer yet further proof of just how selfless a player the 27-year-old has become. Between 2017/18 and 2018/19 Salah notched 29 assists, just eclipsing his front three partner Roberto Firmino during that period.

He has also been involved in a staggering 102 goals in 106 games for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, showcasing just how far he has come since making the switch to Anfield from Roma in 2017.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

With Salah already off the mark this season and chasing six major honours with Liverpool in 2019/20; he will be no doubt be look looking to move ahead of his closest rivals in both the goal scoring and assist charts during the coming weeks and months.