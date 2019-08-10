Ivan Perisic Set to Join Bayern Munich on Loan After Leroy Sane Deal Is Scuppered

Bayern Munich are set to land Inter winger Ivan Perisic on loan with an option to buy for €20m, after their move for Leroy Sane collapsed due to the Man City star suffering a serious injury.

The German champions have been on the hunt for reinforcements all summer, following the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. The club appeared most keen on Manchester City's Leroy Sane, but any deal appears very difficult following his anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield.

Ivan Perisic to Bayern Münich, confirmed and... here we go! 🇭🇷🔴



Perisic has accepted and he’ll will fly to Germany soon, it’s paperworks time between clubs. Loan for €5M with buy option for €20M. ✔️#BayernMünich #Inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2019

This has led Bayern Munich to turn their attentions elsewhere, with Perisic now the man the club are set to sign.

Respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that the transfer of Ivan Perisic to Bayern Munich is 'confirmed'. He states that the player has 'accepted' and he will soon fly to Germany.

The Bavarians will pay €5m for the loan and will have the option to buy for €20m in the following summer. This represents a major breakthrough in their quest for further squad depth and will most certainly aid the team.

The 30-year-old didn't have one of his better campaigns in 2018/19, managing just eight goals and three assists in the Serie A for I Nerazzurri. However, he has proven himself in the Bundesliga before, enjoying successful stints at Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg.

The Croatian has long been linked with Manchester United, and this summer has been no different. Inter offered the player as part of a part-exchange offer that would see Romelu Lukaku heading the other way.

As it has turned out however, that deal was rejected and the Italian side ended up parting with £74m in order to seal a deal for the Belgian.