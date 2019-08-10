Jetro Willems Reveals Role That Steve Bruce Played in Bringing Him to Newcastle

Newcastle United's new signing Jetro Willems has credited Steve Bruce's footballing philosophy with attracting him to Tyneside.

Bruce was appointed as Newcastle manager last month, replacing Rafael Benitez, a decision that was widely criticised by the club's supporters at the time. However, Willems was keen to praise Bruce for enticing him to seek a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Dutch full back, who has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt, told The Chronicle: "His philosophy attracted me here. That’s what I liked. The player always has to believe in the head coach.

"And for me I liked what he was able to offer me from a football point of view".

Willems will be following in the footsteps of his fellow countrymen Georginio Wijnaldum and Daryl Janmaat, who have also represented the Magpies in recent years. He is expected to be handed his debut at St. James' Park on Sunday when Newcastle face Arsenal, and he has admitted that playing on the biggest stage is something that he is looking forward to.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

"Arsenal is a massive game for me to start. It will be my first taste of the Premier League. Normally this type of game you are watching from the stands or the TV so this will be very special."

Looking ahead, Willems says that he can see himself staying at Newcastle beyond his current deal, referring to how the city is close to his homeland. When quizzed on if he would be willing to make his stay in England a permanent one, he defender answered:

"Of course I would. Why not? The travelling was never an issue for me. Holland is so close. My family can come here and watch me. I already know this is a great city so it will be fantastic for me and the family."