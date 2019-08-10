Marco Silva Blames Market Hype for Everton's Failure to Secure All Summer Targets

By 90Min
August 10, 2019

Everton manager Marco Silva has pointed to transfer fees spiralling out of control as the reason the Toffees missed out on a number of their transfer targets this summer. 

With Kurt Zouma returning to Chelsea following his successful loan spell with the Toffees last season and veteran defender Phil Jagielka moving back to Sheffield United, Everton were seeking a centre-back throughout the window. They were unable to bring in a suitable replacement though, whilst they also failed in their attempt to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

When reflecting on Everton's transfer window, Silva admitted that he had been hampered by other clubs demanding excessive amounts of money in order to allow their players to leave.

Quoted by The Mirror after his pre-match press conference, Silva said: "It is really tough now to buy a player – everyone is asking millions and millions and millions."

Despite not attracting all the players that they wanted, Everton still bought seven players this summer, including the deadline day arrival of Alex Iwobi from Arsenal. In response to those who felt that Everton spent big in recent weeks, Silva argued that when factoring in player departures such as Idrissa Gueye and Ademola Lookman, Everton's net spend was well-managed, claiming that his team are in a better position now than they were a year ago.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"I don’t like to speak about those numbers but I know people will say again Everton spent this and this. But in the end, if you put the balance [of players leaving], we spent £28m. I can tell you we are more able to compete tomorrow than when we were in the first match of last season. I don’t have doubts about that."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message