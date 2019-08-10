Pep Guardiola Eyes Immediate Improvement Despite Five-Star Display at West Ham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is adamant that his side can still improve following their 5-0 win over West Ham on the opening day of the season.

Gabriel Jesus' first-half striker gave City a narrow advantage at the break, but during the second 45 minutes Guardiola's side kicked it up a notch and Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick, while Sergio Aguero also got himself on the scoresheet.

But Guardiola has stressed that there's still plenty to improve on as Manchester City look to defend their Premier League title for a second time in as many years.

"The performance was not perfect," Guardiola said, quoted by The Guardian. "In the first half we were sloppy in our passes, we were not precise. But that’s normal. First game away, 12.30am start, we didn’t have our rhythm.





"We have to [do better]. But that’s normal, it’s the first game. This kind of game we cannot be precise in our game. But I cannot deny I am so delighted that we won like this."





Guardiola also touched on the game's use of the newly implemented Video Assistant Referee, having seen a second goal for Jesus as well as Aguero's initial penalty - he missed at the first time of asking - go to the new officials at Stockley Park.

"We have to be strong. After [the score appeared to be] 0-3 you might think the game is over," he added. "Then it’s back to 0-2 and Ederson had to make an incredible save.





“In this league, anything can happen. That’s why you have celebrate but always be completely focused and continue your concentration."