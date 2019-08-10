Premier League Team News: Burnley vs Southampton - Confirmed Lineups

This is the second successive Premier League season that Burnley and Southampton have met on MD1. Southampton hosted Burnley last season on the opening weekend in a 0-0 draw.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last five competitive meetings with Southampton (all in the Premier League), winning twice and drawing three times.

The last five Premier League meetings between Burnley and Southampton have produced just six goals (four for Burnley, two for Southampton).

The last two meetings between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor have finished 1-1, withSouthampton netting a 90th minute equaliser in February 2018 and Burnley netting a 90th minute equaliser in February 2019.

Seven of the eight Premier League meetings between Burnley and Southampton have been goalless at half-time (87.5%) – the highest percentage among all Premier League fixtures to have been played at least six times.

Southampton haven’t won their opening Premier League fixture in a season since 2013/14, when they defeated West Bromwich Albion away (1-0). They have since lost one and drawn the last four MD1 matches they have played.

The teams are in! 😇



Here's how #SaintsFC line-up for today's opening day clash with Burnley in the #PL: pic.twitter.com/fNFpg5H88b — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 10, 2019

Southampton’s last two opening Premier League fixtures have finished 0-0 – only Ipswich (1969/70 to 1971/72) have kicked off three consecutive top-flight campaigns with a 0-0 draw.

Burnley have only won one of their five MD1 matches in the Premier League (D1 L3) and have lost both such matches played at Turf Moor.

Ashley Barnes has scored Burnley’s last two Premier League goals against Southampton, with both of those strikes coming at Turf Moor.

Under Ralph Hasenhüttl, Nathan Redmond has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Southampton player (ten - six goals, four assists).

