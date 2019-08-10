PSG Director Confirms Neymar Will Not Feature in Ligue 1 Opener Amid Fresh Barcelona Links

By 90Min
August 10, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that Neymar will not feature for the club when they kick-off their Ligue 1 title defence against Nîmes Olympique on Sunday.


The Brazil international has been tipped for a move away from the Parc des Princes throughout the summer transfer window, with Barcelona and Real Madrid most notably linked with a move for the world's most expensive footballer.


While it had appeared that Neymar would be forced to stay at Paris Saint-Germain as his suitors struggled to finance the move, the club's sporting director has now confirmed that their talisman won't be in action this weekend.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

While Neymar's absence could simply be a precation as he returns from an injury which kept him out of Brazil's success in the Copa América, there has also been a development in his future away from the French capital.


It's understood that the 27-year-old has been in talks with Real Madrid most recently, but Barcelona have begged Neymar to stop any talks over a move to the Santiago Bernabéu and instead pursue a move back to Catalonia.


They've also urged the Brazil international to stress his desire to move back to the Camp Nou, but manager Ernesto Valverde has played down his knowledge of a potential deal.

"We'll see what happens. The classic response is that he plays for another team and that's that," Valverde said, quoted by Goal.


"All I know is that I'm the manager and I only think about the players I have. They are the ones I'll be using [against Napoli] tomorrow. As it stands, I don't know what is going to happen." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message