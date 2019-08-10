Roma vs Real Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream Kick Off Time & Team News

Roma host European giants Real Madrid in a friendly on Sunday, with both sides looking to finish pre-season with a win.

Those at the Stadio Olimpico will be in for a cracking match as both teams have been scoring for fun so far this, summer, while also leaking goals in at the other end.

Here's 90min's preview of the match below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 11 August What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio Olimpico TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 2 Referee? TBA

Team News

Zinedine Zidane's side have been some what unfortunate with injuries this summer. New signing Luka Jovic recently joined the ever-growing injury list at Real, alongside Ferland Mendy and Brahim Diaz, both of whom are struggling with hamstring injuries.

The real blow for Los Blancos is the long-term absence of Marco Asensio. The Spanish midfielder suffered a cruciate ligament rupture and will be out until spring of next year.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

As for the side from the Italian capital, they have managed to keep the whole squad fit throughout pre-season so far. However, Patrik Schick and Steven Nzonzi haven't started in any of their last three matches, fuelling rumours of their exits from the club.

Predicted Lineups

Roma Lopez; Spinazzola, Mancini, Fazio, Florenzi; Pellegrini, Diawara; Kluivert, Under, Perotti; Dzeko. Real Madrid Navas; Marcelo, Ramos, Varane, Odriozola; Kroos, Isco, Modric; Hazard, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Head to Head Record

Sunday's match in Rome will be the 14th time the two clubs have faced one another. Madrid have taken the spoils nine times, while I Giallorossi have been victorious on just three occasions.

The most recent meetings between the two came in last season's Champions League group stages. Goals from Isco, Gareth Bale, and Mariano Diaz gave Los Blancos a comfortable 3-0 win at the Bernabeu.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The story was a similar one in Italy. Bale netted once again with Lucas Vazquez also getting in on the action as a 2-0 win for Madrid meant they topped Group G, while Roma also went through in second.

Recent Form

Real have had an interesting pre-season.

Zidane's side will have been disappointed with the 7-3 thumping they were delivered at the hands of bitter rivals Atletico Madrid. However, with two wins in their last two things seem to finally be clicking for the 13 time European champions.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The results of Paolo Fonseca's side have been very promising. However, the quality of opposition they have faced has not been that high.

Three wins over lower league opposition were followed by a win over Lille and a draw against Athletic Bilbao, not giving any real insight into the true capabilities of this Roma side.

Here's how each side performed in their last five matches.

AS Roma Real Madrid Roma 2-2 Athletic Bilbao (07/08) Red Bull Salzburg 0-1 Real Madrid (07/08) Lille 2-3 Roma (03/08) Real Madrid 5-3 Fenerbache (31/07) Perugia 1-3 Roma (31/07) Real Madrid 0-1 Tottenham (30/07) Roma 3-1 Ternana (27/07) Real Madrid 3-7 Atletico Madrid (27/07) Roma 7-0 Rieti (27/07) Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (24/07)

Prediction

Real Madrid have had a tough pre-season and with increasing injuries they will struggle to play at the top of their game. However, Eden Hazard recently scored his first goal for the club and can always turn a game on its head.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Despite the recent injuries and poor results, Madrid should be the sharper of the two and have the quality in their squad to grab the win.

Prediction: Roma 1-2 Real Madrid